PM Modi to inaugurate 3rd session of National Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction 2023 on March 10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 3rd session of National Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (NPDRR) 2023 on March 10, Member Secretary National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Kamal Kishore, said on Monday.

The Prime Minister is expected to inaugurate the event around 4.30 pm on March 10.

Making the announcement in a press briefing here, the Member Secretary NDMA said the theme of the third session of NPDRR is "Building Local Resilience in a Changing Climate", which is aligned with the 10-point agenda promulgated by the Prime Minister of India, to build local capacities, especially in the context of a rapidly changing disaster risk scenario in the wake of climate change.

The NPDRR will be attended by over 1,000 distinguished guests including Union Ministers, Ministers of Disaster Management from States, Parliamentarians, Heads of Local Self Governments, Heads of specialized disaster management agencies, academicians, representatives from private sector organizations, media and civil society organizations.

Chaired by Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah, NPDRR is a multi-stakeholders National Platform which is characterized by a process, where all stakeholders get together to share knowledge, experiences, views and ideas, and discuss the latest developments and trends in disaster risk reduction (DRR), identify gaps, make recommendations, and forge partnerships to further accelerate disaster risk reduction efforts.

The 3rd session would also help mainstream disaster management practices across Ministries and Departments, States and Union Territories, urban and rural local-self-governments, academic institutions, NGOs, CSOs, PSUs, and communities.

Jointly organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), the NPDRR will comprise four Plenary Sessions, one Ministerial Session, and eight Thematic Sessions.

An exclusive Ministerial session, chaired by Union Home Minister will be held after the inaugural ceremony, where Ministers from the Centre, State and Union Territories will deliberate on further strengthening disaster risk reduction systems at various levels.

Over two days, the subject experts, practitioners, academicians and delegates will deliberate upon various cross-cutting issues on disaster risk reduction based on the SENDAI Framework and the 10-point agenda on Disaster Risk Reduction given by Prime Minister Modi.

The event was preceded by 19 pre-events held on a range of specific topics related to disaster risk management (Like, heat waves, coastal hazards, and enhancing the leadership of women in disaster risk management) in more than a dozen cities across the country over the last two months.

The findings and recommendations of the 19 pre-events will feed into the 3rd session of the NPDRR to be held in New Delhi on March 10-11, 2023.

The 1st and 2nd Sessions of NPDRR were held in 2013 and 2017. This meeting is being held during the 'Amrit Kaal', and the deliberation of the 3rd Session of NPDRR will help the Government in making India disaster resilient by 2030 under the Vision-2047 of Prime Minister Modi.

( With inputs from ANI )

