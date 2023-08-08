PM Modi to meet BJP’s Rajasthan unit in Delhi

Jaipur, Aug 8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with members of BJP Rajasthan unit in Delhi on Tuesday.

The MPs meeting with the Prime Minister comes in wake of the continued factionalism in BJP Rajasthan unit.

BJP State President C.P Joshi will also attend the meeting.

The factionalism in Rajasthan has been one of the main contentions for the BJP in run upto the upcoming assembly elections with various leaders supporting different fronts.

Party sources said that Modi may ask for feedback regarding the upcoming party programmes against the Congress government in the state and the other issues.

A discussion will also take place regarding the role of former chief minister Vasundhara during the upcoming elections.

BJP has also not yet announced the name of state election campaign committee shief.

Raje has been distancing herself from various party programs and also the expulsion of Devi Singh Bhati has raised concerns for the party. Bhati has been openly supporting Raje.

Sources said that Modi may also seek a meeting with state MLAs as preparations are underway for the meeting. The meeting between Modi and MLAs may take place in the last week of August.

