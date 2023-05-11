PM Modi's visit to GIFT City set to propel progress, engagement: Official

Gandhinagar, May 11 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to evaluate the current state of various in-progress initiatives in Gujarat on Friday, an official said on Thursday.

This tour will also provide an opportunity for PM Modi to communicate directly with GIFT IFSC representatives, thereby understanding their operational experiences and future aspirations within GIFT City.

A key highlight of this visit is that PM Modi will personally hand over keys to the rightful owners of houses constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

The Prime Minister's visit also includes the inauguration and cornerstone laying of numerous rural and urban PMAY initiatives, as well as his participation in a housewarming ceremony for approximately 19,000 newly built houses under the PMAY scheme.

During this event, PM Modi will bestow house keys to the fortunate beneficiaries. These assorted projects command a total investment of about Rs 1,950 crore.

During his stay in Gandhinagar, PM Modi will initiate and inaugurate an assortment of development projects worth an estimated Rs 2,450 crore.

These projects are spread across various departments, such as Urban Development, Water Supply, Road and Transport, and Mines and Minerals.

The list of projects set to be inaugurated includes a series of enhancements to multi-village drinking water supply schemes in Banaskantha district, a new river overbridge in Ahmedabad, an advanced drainage collection network at Naroda GIDC, state-of-the-art sewage treatment plants in Mehsana and Ahmedabad, and a modern auditorium in Dahegam.

Future projects, such as bulk pipeline ventures in Junagadh district, augmentation of water supply plans in Gandhinagar district, construction of new flyover bridges, a novel water distribution station, and several town planning roads will see their foundation stones laid during the Prime Minister's visit.

PM Modi will also grace the Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Sangh Adhiveshan, the 29th Biennial Conference of the All India Primary Teachers' Federation.

