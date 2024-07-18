PM Narendra Modi to Address BJP Workers at Party Headquarters in Delhi Today On Lok Sabha Election 2024 Victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet and express gratitude to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers today for their contributions to the party's Lok Sabha election victory. The meeting will be held at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, as reported by news agency ANI. According to the agency, the Prime Minister will arrive at around 6:30 pm and will interact with approximately 100-150 workers who dedicated three months, working around the clock, to secure the party's success.

On July 2, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary Party convened in the capital following the BJP-led NDA's third consecutive win in the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP secured 240 seats, 63 fewer than in 2019, and had to rely on its NDA partners to surpass the majority mark of 272 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha. In Uttar Pradesh, a key state, the party's seats dropped from 62 to 33. Uttar Pradesh contributes 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha.

The opposition INDIA bloc, led by the Congress party with 99 seats, won a total of 234 seats in the 2024 general elections. Prime Minister Modi has previously met with party workers to thank them after the 2014 and 2019 elections, boosting their morale. Before today's meeting with BJP workers, a Union Cabinet meeting was also held.

