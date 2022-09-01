PM pays homage to Puli Thevar on his birth anniversary

New Delhi, Sep 1 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to brave Puli Thevar on his birth anniversary.

The Prime Minister said that his valour and determination give inspiration to countless people.

In a tweet Prime Minister Modi said: "I pay homage to the brave Puli Thevar on his birth anniversary. His valour and determination give inspiration to countless people. He was at the forefront of resisting imperialism. He always fought for the people."

