PM to interact with startups on January 15

New Delhi, Jan 14 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually interact with startups on Saturday morning.

Startups from various sectors including agriculture, health, enterprise systems, space, industry, security, fintech, environment will be part of this interaction.

"More than 150 startups have been divided into six working groups based on themes including growing from roots; nudging the DNA; from local to global; technology of future; building champions in manufacturing; and sustainable development," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Each group will make a presentation before the Prime Minister on the allotted theme in the interaction. The aim of the interaction is to understand how startups can contribute to the national needs by driving innovation in the country.

"As a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, a week-long event, "Celebrating Innovation Ecosystem", is being hosted by DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, from January 10 to 16. The event marks the sixth anniversary of the launch of the Startup India initiative," the statement said.

The PMO claimed that the Prime Minister has been a firm believer in the potential of startups to contribute significantly to the growth of the nation.

"This was reflected in the launch of the flagship initiative startup India in 2016. Government has worked on providing an enabling atmosphere for boosting the growth and development of startups. This has had a tremendous impact on the startup ecosystem in the country, and has led to a staggering growth of unicorns in the country," the PMO added.

