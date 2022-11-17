PM to visit Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh on Nov 19
By IANS | Published: November 17, 2022 05:06 PM 2022-11-17T17:06:03+5:30 2022-11-17T17:20:07+5:30
New Delhi, Nov 17 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Arunachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh on November 19. ...
New Delhi, Nov 17 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Arunachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh on November 19.
His visit to Arunachal Pradesh is being seen as a key step towards boosting connectivity in the northeast region.
Modi will inaugurate the first greenfield airport called Donyi Polo airport at Itanagar, during his visit.
Developed at a cost of more than Rs 640 crore, the airport will improve connectivity and act as a catalyst for tourism and economic activities there.
Modi will also dedicate the 600 MW Kameng hydro power station in Arunachal Pradesh, which has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 8,450 crore.
Later, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam', a month-long programme being organised in Varanasi.
"It aims to celebrate, reaffirm and rediscover the age-old links between Tamil Nadu and Kashi," an official statement said.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app