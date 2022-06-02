PM to visit UP on Friday, will inaugurate several projects

New Delhi, June 2 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh on June 3 (Friday) to attend 'ground breaking ceremony' of 1,406 projects worth more than Rs 80,000 crore in Lucknow.

In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office said, "At around 11 a.m., Prime Minister will reach Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Lucknow where he will attend the Ground Breaking Ceremony @3.0 of the UP Investors Summit."

"At around 1:45 p.m., the Prime Minister will reach Paraunkh village, Kanpur, where he will accompany President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Pathri Mata Mandir. Thereafter, at around 2 p.m., they will visit Dr B.R. Ambedkar Bhawan, which will be followed by a visit to Milan Kendra, the ancestral house of the President, that was donated for public use and converted to a community centre (Milan Kendra). Subsequently, they will attend a public function at Paraunkh village at 2:30 p.m.," the statement said.

During the Ground Breaking Ceremony, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of 1,406 projects worth more than Rs 80,000 crore.

The projects encompass diverse sectors like agriculture and allied, IT and electronics, MSME, manufacturing, renewable energy, pharma, tourism, defence and aerospace, handloom and textiles. The ceremony will be attended by top industry leaders of the country.

The UP Investors Summit 2018 was held on February 21-22 with the first Ground Breaking Ceremony being held on July 29, 2018 and second ground breaking ceremony on July 28, 2019.

During the first ground breaking ceremony, foundation of 81 projects worth more than Rs 61,500 crore was laid, while in the second ground breaking ceremony, foundation of 290 projects with investments of more than Rs 67,000 crore was laid.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor