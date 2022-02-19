PM, VP pay tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary

New Delhi, Feb 19 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday paid tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary.

Paying homage to the great Maratha king, the Prime Minister said that his outstanding leadership and emphasis on social welfare has been inspiring people for generations.

"I bow to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. His outstanding leadership and emphasis on social welfare has been inspiring people for generations. He was uncompromising when it came to standing up for values of truth and justice. We are committed to fulfilling his vision," Modi tweeted.

Also taking to Twitter, the Vice President said: "My tributes to legendary Maratha warrior king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary. Known for his undaunted courage and exceptional warfare strategies, Shivaji Maharaj was a ruler ahead of his time. His love for our motherland continues to inspire every Indian."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor