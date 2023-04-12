Police convoy halts at Bundi as UP police shifts gangster Atiq Ahmed from Sabarmati Jail to Prayagraj

Bundi (Rajasthan) [India], April 12 : The criminal-turned-politician-mafia Atiq Ahmed on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday said that his family has been ruined and he is unaware of the situation in the Umesh Pal murder case.

While addressing the media, Atiq Ahmed said, "My family has been totally ruined. I was in jail what will I know about it (Umesh Pal murder case)".

On Tuesday Prayagraj Police were taking criminal-turned-politician-mafia Atiq Ahmed from Sabarmati Jail to Prayagraj, to present him in a murder case and took a halt in Bundi.

Earlier gangster Atiq Ahmed had said that police wants to kill him on his transfer from Sabarmati Jail to Prayagraj.

"It is not right. They want to kill me," said gangster Atiq Ahmed on being taken to UP's Prayagraj from Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail for production in a murder case.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said that the government is monitoring the whole matter and the aim is to get the harshest punishment.

"We are following the decision of the court, now criminals will not be able to escape in Uttar Pradesh. The government is monitoring the whole matter, and our aim is to get the harshest punishment," he said on gangster Atiq Ahmed to be moved to Prayagraj by UP Police.

On March 28, Mafia don-turned-politician, Atiq Ahmed was convicted by an MP-MLA court and sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment in the abduction case of now-deceased Umesh Pal.

Earlier on April 9, Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested three people from Delhi in connection with allegedly aiding jailed gangster Atiq Ahmed's son Asad and planning Umesh Pal's murder. The three arrested people were identified as Jawed, Khalid and Jeeshan.

Earlier on March 28, the police arrested Khalid and Jeeshan from Delhi and recovered two weapons and live cartridges from the duo. They both have been charged with provisions under the Arms Act.

During the course of the investigation, the duo (Khalid and Jeeshan) disclosed that they had also provided shelter to Asad and Gulam, who are wanted culprits in the infamous Umesh Pal murder case by Uttar Pradesh police.

Meanwhile, on March 30, the police arrested the third accused Jawed from Delhi who disclosed that Asad and Gulam had also met him after Umesh Pal's murder.

The police have arrested all the accused and are in judicial custody.

Atiq Ahmed and his family came under the scanner in the Umesh Pal murder case.

Atiq Ahmed, who has over 100 cases against him over the last 43 years, has been convicted in the same case.

Umesh Pal, a key witness to the murder of BSP leader Raju Pal and one of his two armed security escorts was shot dead in Prayagraj's Sulem Saray area on February 24. Several rounds were fired and bombs were hurled at Umesh and his gunners.

