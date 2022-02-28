Police foil BJP protest in Hyderabad, detains MLA

Hyderabad, Feb 28 Police in Hyderabad detained BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao and other party leaders and workers on Monday as they were trying to stage protest over alleged attack on "gau rakshaks" here last week.

The MLA from Dubbak was detained at LB Nagar as he was heading to Karmanghat area to lead the sit-in.

Police also stopped and detained other BJP functionaries when they were proceeding towards Karmanghat. Holding BJP flags and raising slogans against the Chief Minister, they tried to resist the police action.

The protestors alleged that the police booked false cases against "gau rakshaks".

Two groups had clashed in Karmanghat on February 22 after some youth claiming to be "gau rakshaks" stopped a vehicle transporting cattle.

The driver of the vehicle was injured in the attack by cow vigilantes. Two other men who were in the vehicle called others and they chased and attacked cow vigilantes who took shelter in nearby temple.

The incident had triggered tension in the area and led to protests by a mob which pelted stones on police and damaged police vehicles.

Rachakonda police on Wednesday booked five cases in connection with the incidents.

A case was registered against seven persons for illegally transporting cattle and attacking cow vigilantes. On a complaint by a cow vigilante, they were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Four cases were registered against cow vigilantes for assaulting the driver of a cattle transport vehicle, damaging three police vehicles and injuring a sub inspector of police in stone pelting.

Meanwhile, BJYM workers in Kukatpally area in the city tried to take out a rally to condemn murder of a Bajrang Dal activist in Karnataka.

Police stopped the protestors as there was no permission for the rally. An argument that ensued lead to tension and police arrested the protestors.

