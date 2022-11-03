Police officers suspended for 'leaking' confession of Imran's attacker

Lahore, Nov 3 Pakistan Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has taken notice of leaking the suspected attackers confessional statement after the gun attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan during the long march in Gujranwala on Thursday, media reports said.

Elahi ordered the Inspector General (IG) Punjab police to take disciplinary action against the irresponsible officials. After the leaking of the suspect's confessional statement, the station house officer (SHO) and other officials of the concerned police station were suspended, ARY News reported.

The Chief Minister said in a statement that all mobile phones of the police station's staffers have been confiscated and they will be sent for forensic audit, the report said.

Elahi also issued directives to hold an inquiry into the incident of the video leak of the suspected attacker. He directed IG Punjab to begin a probe to ascertain the motive of the gun attack that led to Imran Khan syffering bullet injuries in his leg.

The directives were issued in an emergency session chaired by the Punjab CM.

Khan and other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during the party's long march.

PTI leader Faisal Javed Khan, who got injured during the attack, confirmed that a party worker or official was killed in the attack while several others were injured.

The assailant, idenfied as Faisal Butt, has confessed that the former Pakistan Prime Minister was his only target.

"I got angry with Khan for spreading hatred and misleading the people. I only wanted to kill Khan and no one else. I did this on my own will and no one told me to do so. I just got angry on Khan and wanted to kill him," Faisal could be heard as saying in the leaked video.

