Political slugfest erupts over HC judge's comments on Trinamool Congress

Kolkata, Nov 25 A comment by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of the Calcutta High Court that he might ask the Election Commission of India (ECI) to derecognise Trinamool Congress as a political party and withdraw its logo has triggered a political slugfest in West Bengal.

While state Education Minister Bratya Basu refused to comment on the remark, Trinamool spokesman Kunal Ghosh launched a scathing attack on Justice Gangopadhyay without naming him.

"I have great regards for the judiciary and judges. But if anyone uses the court for his personal projection as a 'Phantom' for the people, it is unacceptable. If anyone tries to create grounds for entering politics using the court, it is not acceptable. If anyone threatens to cancel the recognition of my party sitting on the judge's chair, I will not treat him with sweets for sure. No one has the right to misuse the judge's chair by expressing his political wish-list," Ghosh said.

Ghosh also said that he is ready to face any consequences for the comments he made on this matter.

Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee, who himself is a senior counsel, said that although a judge enjoys vast powers, those powers are never unbridled.

"A judge needs to remain controlled and within the legal parameters," he said.

Meanwhile, former CPI(M) MP Shamik Lahiri said that Justice Gangopadhyay's observation on illegal appointments were well within his rights.

"If an elected state government deliberately tries to justify an illegal act as legal, the judge concerned has every right to make his observations in the matter. The manner in which he is being attacked by Trinamool leaders for his observation proves that the ruling party does not have any respect for the Constitution or the judicial system," Lahiri said.

Senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha said that whenever any verdict or observation goes against Trinamool, the judge concerned becomes a target of attack for the party leaders.

"In this case, Justice Gangopadhyay is facing the same attacks," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor