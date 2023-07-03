Politicians turn clean after joining BJP, get prominent posts: Bhupesh Baghel

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 3 : Hitting out at the BJP for recent development in the politics of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that the politicians who were once under the continuous target of BJP have now become free from all the charges of corruption after joining them and have received prominent posts.

"Be it Bengal, Assam, Maharashtra or any other states, the politicians, who were once the constant target of BJP, become stain-free by getting washed in a washing machine after joining BJP. Now no action will be taken against them. Someone becomes Chief Minister, national vice-president or minister. The democracy is being strangulated through a central agency," alleged CM Baghel while speaking about the political situation unfolding in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, the CM accused the BJP of misusing the central agency, without naming the agency, for breaking Shiv Sena and giving clean chit to those politicians, who they once accused of being involved in corruption.

He further elaborated that Shiv Sena was broken through the central agency. The central agency was conducting a probe against over half-dozen leaders of Shiv Sena and investigation against them stopped after they left the party.

A few days back, a raid was held at the address of the NCP leader and after he left the party, he got a berth in the cabinet, took the oath and his sin also faded away, Baghel said.

On Sunday, referring to Ajit Pawar who faced accusations related to the alleged irrigation scam, Pawar also took a dig at BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying, "It is clear that all the charges have been cleared".

"Two days ago the PM had said about NCP... He had said two things in his statement that NCP is a finished party. He mentioned irrigation complaints and allegations of corruption. I am happy that some of my colleagues have taken the oath. From this (joining the NDA government) it is clear that all the charges have been cleared. I am thankful to him," Pawar said.

