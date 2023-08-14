Politicians unite over installing Shivaji’s statue in Goa

Panaji, Aug 14 Followers of Shivaji on Monday installed a new statue of Maratha king after an existing one was found desecrated.

The followers of Shivaji have given seven days to police to nab the miscreants, who desecrated the statue of Shivaji.

Meanwhile, the leaders of Congress and BJP were also present, who were seen united for the cause of protecting peace in the state.

BJP MLA and Archeology Minister Subhash Phaldesai, Congress MLA Carlos Ferreira, Congress leader and former Union Minister Ramakant Khalap, BJP MLA Premendra Shet and others were present.

Subhash Phaldesai said that one who desecrated the statue should be punished.

“We have given seven days to the Home Department to investigate the matter and take action against miscreants. These miscreants are trying to spoil the communal harmony of the state. They should not be forgiven,” Phaldesai said.

He said that Shivaji Maharaj protected the religion and fought against the foreign rule.

MLA Carlos Ferreira said that he is happy that tension has ended after the new statue is installed.

“People should be congratulated for keeping peace. This is the true spirit of Goa. This should be continued. Shivaji Maharaj has been my idol since my childhood. We need to respect everyone irrespective of religion,” he said.

Youths admiring Shivaji had gathered at the spot and demanded action against the miscreants.

Speaking to IANS, Prashant Walke of ‘Swarajya Gomantak Sanghatana-Mapusa’ said that they have demanded the police to arrest the miscreants within seven days or they will take further action.

Leaders of Bajrang Dal sought immediate action in the case. “Those who have desecrated the statue should be arrested and action should be taken against him. If police fail to do it then we will agitate in future,” one of the Bajrang Dal leaders said.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had said that miscreants are trying to disturb the peace of the state.

