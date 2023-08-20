Population density to be main criterion for creation of new districts in Bengal

Kolkata, Aug 20 The group of ministers set up to examine the feasibility of creation of new districts in West Bengal is of the opinion that population density should be the principal criterion on this count.

Sources from the state government said that the rationale of district distribution in Uttar Pradesh might be considered as a study item for creation of new districts.

"West Bengal, with a population of around 10 crore, has just 23 districts. But Uttar Pradesh with a population of 24 crore has 75 districts. So going by that creation of new districts stands feasible in case of West Bengal," said a member of the state cabinet on condition of anonymity.

However, at the same time, he added that despite the population destiny factor calling for creation of new districts in West Bengal, there are some practical difficulties in taking a quick decision in the matter.

"The first factor that is required for creation of a new district is the creation of necessary infrastructure for the purpose. But that involves huge cost and any decision on this necessary infrastructure creation for forking out new districts can only be taken only after the state government finds avenues for revenue generation for the same. Remember the resources of the state government are limited," the cabinet minister said.

Last year, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced creation of new districts either by dividing one district into two or creating a new district to be carved out portions from more than one district. The group of ministers was created to examine the feasibility for the same and is expected to submit its final report soon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor