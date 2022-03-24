Portuguese PM presents new govt

Lisbon, March 24 Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa presented the new formation of the country's government, which has been accepted by President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

With 17 Ministers and 38 Secretaries of State, the 23rd Portuguese government will have a reduction of 20 per cent compared to the previous one that ended last year, reports Xinhua news agency.

The new government will be the first in the history of Portuguese democracy with more female ministers than males, with the highlight on the new Minister of National Defence, Helena Carreiras, who will be the first woman to assume the position.

The Prime Minister-designate, Antonio Costa, said that the new government has a "strong political core" and is made up of people "with diverse experiences in Portuguese society", namely in academia and the business world.

The inauguration of the new ministers is expected to take place on March 30.

