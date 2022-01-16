Post-poll alliance with non BJP party possible in Goa if AAP doesn't get majority : Kejriwal

Panaji, Jan 16 If the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) fails to secure a majority in the upcoming Goa polls, the party would think of forming a post-poll coalition with a non-BJP party, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference in Panaji, Kejriwal also ruled out a pre-poll coalition with the Trinamool Congress, while also saying that the doors of his party were open to the son of former Chief Minister late Manohar Parrikar, Utpal, whose request for a BJP ticket to contest from Panaji is tipped to be denied by the ruling party.

"If Goa gives a mandate which makes coalition post election necessary, then we can think of forming a coalition with a non BJP party. Only if there is a mandate like this. I hope the need for this will not arise," Kejriwal told reporters.

When asked if the party was keen on a pre-poll alliance with Trinamool, Kejriwal replied in the negative.

Queried about whether his party would consider inducting Utpal Parrikar into the AAP, Kejriwal said: "I respect Manohar Parrikar. His son is welcome to join us if he is willing".

Utpal Parrikar has been shunned to the party's margins after his father's death in office in 2019. Utpal has hinted that he may contest the elections on his own, if the BJP denies him the ticket to contest the Panaji seat.

Kejriwal also said that the AAP would form a government in Punjab.

"Looks like people have resolved to form an AAP government in Punjab. AAP is being looked upon with hope in the country," Kejriwal said.

Goa goes to polls on February 14.

