Prayer for Sonia's speedy recovery begins at Ujjain temple

Bhopal, June 18 To pray for the speedy recovery of interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi, who is undergoing treatment at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for post-Covid complications, an 11-day 'Mahamrityunjaya Prarthana' commenced at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Saturday.

As per the programme, five priests will chant 'mantras' praying for the speedy recovery of Sonia Gandhi over the next 11 days. The prayers began on Saturday after Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee Secretary Ravi Shukla and ex-MLA Satyanarayan Patel requested the Mahakaleshwar temple committee on this count.

Temple priest Mahesh Pujari said, "They (Congress leaders) came here and as per the norms got a receipt issued by the temple committee for performing the 'Mahamrityunjaya path' for 11 days."

On Friday, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had said in a statement that Sonia Gandhi is currently under observation for post-Covid issues.

"Congress President Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi, on the afternoon of June 12, when she developed profuse bleeding from the nose following a recent Covid infection. She was immediately put under treatment and underwent a related follow-up procedure yesterday morning," Ramesh had said on Friday.

"A fungal infection in her lower respiratory tract was also detected upon admission. She is currently being treated for it along with other post-Covid symptoms. She continues to be under close observation and treatment," the statement added.

