"President has right to attend new Parliament building inauguration ceremony": National Conference MP

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 25 : Falling in line with the other opposition parties stand over the boycott call for the inauguration of the new Parliament building, National Conference MP Hasnain Masoodi on Thursday said that his party would not attend the event while slamming the Centre over not inviting the President of India for the ceremony slated on May 28.

Masoodi said that it is "unfair" to the President for not being invited to inaugurate the new Parliament building.

National Conference is among the 21 parties which have decided to boycott the inauguration ceremony citing the "insult" of President Droupadi Murmu over not letting her dedicate the new building to the nation.

"We will not be attending the event. This is really unfair that the President is not being called for the inauguration of the new Parliament House," Masoodi said.

The National Conference MP retorted to the Bharatiya Janata Party's remark that such inaugurations have also taken place in the past by prime ministers and said that "only a part" of the Parliament building was inaugurated by the former prime ministers.

"Many are saying that earlier also such incidents happened but I would say, in the past, only a part of the Parliament building was inaugurated by them. But now the whole building is to be inaugurated. The President has the right to attend this event," he said.

The BJP has cited previous instances to hit back at the opposition.

"When Rajiv Gandhi and Indira Gandhi inaugurated the library and annexe building of the current Parliament, nobody opposed it. Even Sonia Gandhi inaugurated Vidhan Sabha and other buildings in the UPA regime, nobody opposed it.... and when PM Modi, who is the elected prime minister does it, you have an objection. Therefore, this is absolutely negative politics. People had punished them and will further punish them in the upcoming elections....," BJP leader Prakash Javadekar said while speaking to ANI.

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) was the latest edition to the list of opposition parties who will boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28 as it "insults the high office of the President, and violates the letter and spirit of the Constitution".

PM Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will dedicate to the nation the new Parliament building on May 28.

The 21 opposition parties who will now boycott the inauguration are - Congress, AIUDF, DMK, Aam Aadmi Party, Shiv Sena (UBT), Samajwadi Party, TMC, Janta Dal (United), Nationalist Congress Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), RJD, Indian Union Muslim League, National Conference, Communist Party of India, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Kerala Congress (Mani), Vidhuthalai Chirunthaigal Katchi, Rashtriya Lok Dal, Revolutionary, Socialist Party and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and AIMIM.

Meanwhile, amid the boycott call by the opposition, the Centre has received a confirmed list of 25 political parties, including some which are not a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), that will participate in the inauguration ceremony.

Apart from the BJP, several parties in the NDA including AIADMK, Apna Dal, the Republican Party of India, the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena, NPP, and NPF have confirmed their attendance for the function on Sunday.

Several neutral parties, including Biju Janata Dal, TDP, and YSRCP will be present for the inauguration.

Amongst the opposition parties, Shiromani Akali Dal and Bahujan Samajwadi Party and JDS will attend the function on Sunday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor