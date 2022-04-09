President Kovind greets citizens on Ram Navami

New Delhi, April 9 President Ram Nath Kovind has extended his warm greetings and best wishes to fellow citizens on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami that will be celebrated across India on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, the President said: "Ram Navami is an auspicious occasion to recall the ideals of Lord Ram and apply them in our lives. His life inspires us to follow the sublime values of virtue, tolerance, kindness, and fraternity. Our lives be guided by these eternal values while following our duties."

A communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan also quoted him as saying: "Let us dedicate ourselves to follow the path shown by Lord Ram and resolve to build a glorious nation."

