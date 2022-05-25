President Kovind to be on two-day Kerala trip

Thiruvananthapuram, May 25 President Ram Nath Kovind will be in the Kerala capital for two days starting from Wednesday night, officials said.

On Thursday morning, he will inaugurate the two day National Women Legislators' Conference in the Kerala Legislative Assembly complex here.

Taking part are women lawmakers from the Parliament and various state Assemblies.

The event is organised as part of Azad Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence.

All arrangements are in place for the smooth passage of the President's convoy from the airport to the official residence of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, where Kovind will be stay, officials said.

