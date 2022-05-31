President Kovind to offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple on June 5

Varanasi, May 31 President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Varanasi on June 5 and offer prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said that as per the initial itinerary, the President is likely to arrive at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International airport in the afternoon.

Following a brief halt at the Banaras Locomotive Workshop's guest house, the President will go to the Kashi Vishwanath temple for offering prayers.

He will leave for Lucknow in the evening on the same day.

The district administration, police and all other departments have geared up their preparations for the President's visit.

President Kovind and his family had visited Varanasi in March 2021 and offered prayers at the temple and had also attended the Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat.

Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also accompanied them.

During his Varanasi visit in March 2018, the President had laid the foundation of many major infrastructure projects, including the second phase of the ring road and upgradation of Varanasi-Hanumana national highway.

