President Murmu to attend Int'l Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra

Chandigarh, Nov 28 President Droupadi Murmu will lay the foundation stone of a medical college in Sirsa town in Haryana virtually on Tuesday to be constructed with an outlay of Rs 1,090 crore, besides attending in person the International Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra town.

With the construction of the medical college, residents of Sirsa district and other nearby areas will get state-of-the-art health facilities.

An official spokesman said the Government Medical College is being established in Sirsa with the objective of giving more impetus to medical education and research and to provide best health services.

The 539-bed medical college will be built on about 22 acres. The college will have 100 MBBS seats. It is 2.6 km away from the railway station and 1.9 km from the bus stand in Sirsa.

The spokesperson said a hostel block would be constructed to accommodate 500 MBBS students 300 boys and 200 girls and 100 interns.

There is a proposal to provide accommodation in twin sharing to 250 girl students in the nursing girls' hostel. A residential facility is proposed on the campus for the Director and the Medical Superintendent.

Besides, the President will formally inaugurate the main programmes relating to International Gita Mahotsav with Gita Pujan at Brahma Sarovar. Thereafter, she will inaugurate the three-day international Gita seminar at Kurukshetra University in Kurukshetra.

She will visit the state exhibition, Haryana Pavilion, crafts' garden, and pavilions of the partner state Madhya Pradesh.

Later, she will virtually lay the foundation stone of an e-ticketing system in transport and the medical college in Sirsa and the launch of the state-level Mukhyamantri Swasthya Sarvekshan Yojana.

She would also be the chief guest at the 18th convocation of the National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra.

She will be interacting with Olymp and sportspersons on Wednesday and various stakeholders and Asha workers involved in making Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign a success in the state.

The spokesperson President Murmu will be visiting the state for the first time. The Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign was launched by Prime Minister Modi on January 21, 2015, from Panipat.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor