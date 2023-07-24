President Murmu to visit Odisha tomorrow

Bhubaneswar, July 24 President Droupadi Murmu will make a three-day official visit to her home state Odisha from Tuesday (July 25).

During her stay in Odisha, Murmu is scheduled to attend several programmes in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

In the evening of July 25, the President will interact with a group of medical students sponsored by Atut-Bandhan family and lay the foundation stone for a new building block of Raj Bhavan, Odisha at Bhubaneswar, President’s office said in a Press statement on Monday.

On the next day, the President will grace the valedictory function of 75th year celebrations of the High Court of Orissa at Cuttack. On the same day, she will also address the annual function of SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack and grace the convocation of National Law University Odisha at Cuttack, it said.

She will interact with the members of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) at Raj Bhavan on July 27. On the same day, she will launch this year’s theme of Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya 'The Year of Positive Change' for conducting nationwide seminar and conferences and lay the foundation stone for its Lighthouse Complex at Dasabatia, Tamando, Bhubaneswar.

Commissionerate police made tight security arrangements in the twin cities for the visit of the first citizen of India. The final rehearsal of the President’s carcade was conducted from the Biju Patnaik International Airport to Raj Bhawan here on Monday.

Security arrangements have been made and reviewed at all venues. A total of 36 platoons of police force, including 12 additional DCPs, 25 ACPs, 40 inspectors, and 120 SIs and ASIs will be deployed during the President’s visit to the state, said Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh.

In addition, three quick response teams and two special tactical units will be deployed. For smooth traffic movement, 160 traffic personnel and 150 home guards will be deployed during the President's visit, he said.

Meanwhile, roads from the Bhubaneswar airport to Raj Bhawan have been cleaned, street lights repaired, dividers freshly painted, and unwarranted banners and hoardings removed from the roadside.

