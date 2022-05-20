President to attend Goa statehood day celebrations

Panaji, May 20 President Ram Nath Kovind will be attending the Goa Statehood Day celebration on May 30 at Raj Bhavan here, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday.

Briefing media persons, he said that around 35 persons who have contributed to the state will be felicitated by the President on the occasion.

He also said that the foundation stone for the new Raj Bhavan building will also be laid on the same day. "This new building is proposed in the same campus of present Raj Bhavan," Sawant said, adding that the project will be taken up by the PWD and will be completed within one and half years.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor