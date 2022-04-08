President to visit Gujarat April 9-11

New Delhi, April 8 President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Gujarat from April 9 to 11 for various official engagements.

On April 9, he will inaugurate a national conference on 'Mediation and Information Technology', being organised by the Gujarat High Court, at Ekta Nagar in Narmada district, a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

On April 10, the President will inaugurate Madhavpur Ghed Fair 2022 at Madhavpur near Porbandar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor