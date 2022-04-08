President to visit Gujarat April 9-11
New Delhi, April 8 President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Gujarat from April 9 to 11 for various official engagements.
On April 9, he will inaugurate a national conference on 'Mediation and Information Technology', being organised by the Gujarat High Court, at Ekta Nagar in Narmada district, a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.
On April 10, the President will inaugurate Madhavpur Ghed Fair 2022 at Madhavpur near Porbandar.
