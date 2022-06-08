President to visit Jammu, Himachal June 9-11

New Delhi, June 8 President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Jammu and Himachal Pradesh from June 9 to 11, it was announced on Wednesday.

On Thursday, June 9, the President will address the fifth annual convocation of Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Jammu at Jammu while on Friday, June 10, he will address the sixth annual convocation of Central University of Himachal Pradesh at Dharamshala, a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

