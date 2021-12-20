President to visit Kerala from Dec 21 to 24

New Delhi, Dec 20 President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Kerala from December 21 to 24.

On December 21, the President will address the fifth convocation of the Central University of Kerala in Kasargod, a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Monday.

On December 22, he will witness the operational demonstration by the Southern Naval Command off Kochi, while on December 23, he will unveil a statue of P.N. Panicker in Thiruvananthapuram, it added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor