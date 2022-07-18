Presidential poll: Did Puducherry MLAs, MP wait for auspicious time to vote?

Puducherry, July 18 All the 30 MLAs and the lone Member of Parliament from the Union Territory of Puducherry only cast their votes in the Presidential elections only after 12 noon.

It is believed the inauspicious period of 'Yamagandakalam' is between 10.30 a.m. to 12 noon and all the people's representatives waited for this time to pass before entering the voting hall in the Legislative Assembly compound.

A.M.H. Nazeem of the DMK was the first to cast his vote in the Presidential elections minutes after 12 pm and was followed by the Leader of Opposition R. Siva of the DMK and other members of the opposition, which comprises six DMK and two Congress members. The lone MP, V. Vaithalingam of the Congress also voted.

The ruling NDA members, including 10 MLAs of the All India NR Congress (AINRC), led by Chief Minister, N. Rangasamy, and six BJP MLAs voted after the opposition members cast their votes. Speaker R. Selvam also cast his vote.

The six independent MLAs also cast their votes.

The lone Rajya Sabha MP from the Union Territory, S. Selvaganapathy of the BJP cast his vote in the parliament.

