President's greetings ahead of BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary

New Delhi, April 13 President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday greeted the fellow-citizens a day ahead of the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, architect of the Indian Constitution.

Extending his greetings and best wishes on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, the President said: "An economist and advocate of human rights and women empowerment, Dr Ambedkar is considered as a leading nation builder of our country. He contributed in promoting harmony and tried to eradicate the evils of the caste system. A true believer in the rule of law, Dr Ambedkar constantly worked for the rights of poor and backward classes."

"We should take inspiration from the life of this great son of India. A true homage to Dr Ambedkar would be to develop our country on the principles of 'Social and Economic Justice' and 'Equality of Status and Opportunity'," a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said quoting the President.

