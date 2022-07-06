Pressure mounts on UK PM as ministers ask him to step down

London, July 6 Hit by a wave of resignations of top ministers, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday came under fresh pressure from his Cabinet to quit.

Newly-named Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi, who succeeded Rishi Sunak who announced his resignation on Tuesday, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, Welsh Secretary Simon Hart are among those at 10 Downing Street to convince Johnson to quit over his handling of sexual misconduct claims against former Deputy Chief Whip Chris Pincher, the BBC reported.

Chief Whip Chris Heaton-Harris is also understood to be there.

The new development comes as mass resignations from MPs in government roles continue, but Johnson has so far said he will not quit and even ruled out a mid-term poll.

Meanwhile, the 1922 committee of Tory backbenchers has decided not to change the rules to allow a second confidence vote against Johnson.

It will instead hold an election on Monday to choose its new executive, which will decide any rule changes.

Johnson survived a confidence vote by Conservative MPs last month. Under existing rules, he is immune from another confidence vote for a year now.

