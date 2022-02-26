Previous governments in UP politicised electricity: CM Yogi attacks Opposition

Attacking the Opposition parties in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday alleged that in the previous governments there was electricity on festivals like Eid and Muharram, but not on Holi and Diwali.

Addressing a rally in Kushinagar, Chief Minister Yogi said, "Earlier electricity was also politicized. There used to be electricity on Eid and Muharram but not on Holi and Diwali. But no such discrimination is there today. In double-engine government, people are getting a double dose of ration every month along with various items."

"If our double engine government comes to power again then all women older than 60 years of age will be given free access to travel in state corporation buses. We will give free scooty to girls and free electricity to farmers," promised Yogi Adityanath.

Earlier on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also held rallies in Ballia and Ambedkar Nagar.

"After four phases of polling, I can say this with confidence that there is a wave in favour of the BJP and it will get an absolute majority. Once again BJP will cross the mark of 300 seats," the BJP leader said in Ballia.

Taking a jibe at Samajwadi Party leaders, Yogi Adityanath said that after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, most of the 'pariwarwadis' will be seen offering 'kar seva' with Lord Ram devotees in Ayodhya.

"When we come back after 2024 Lok Sabha polls, most of these 'pariwarwadis' will be seen offering 'Kar Seva' with Ram devotees in Ayodhya...BJP govt believes in Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, " he said in Ambedkar Nagar

He further said, "Haathi (elephant) slipping here and there...Cycle can be easily punctured...Those who ate the poor's ration, we've bulldozers for them. Power of bulldozer is such that it's used for construction and to raze illegal possession of mafias, corrupt ministers."

The fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections will be held on Sunday and the result will be announced on March 10.

Polling for four phases of the seven-phased Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections has already concluded.The fifth phase, which is scheduled on Sunday, will majorly cover the eastern region.

The remaining two phases will take place on March 3 and March 6. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

