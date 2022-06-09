Prez arrives in Jammu on two-day visit

Jammu, June 9 President Ram Nath Kovind arrived here on Thursday on a two-day visit along with the First Lady Savita Kovind.

Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, chief secretary A.K. Mehta, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh, senior officers of the Army and civil administration received the President at the airport.

The President will address the fifth convocation of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Jammu on Thursday.

He will also inaugurate a diversity cell at the institute.

As many as 214 students, including 77 females, will be awarded MBA (Master of Business Administration) degrees at the convocation this time.

The President of India will be the chief guest for the occasion while Union Minister Jitendra Singh and Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha will be the chief guests.

Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) and Ravi Kumar Narra, President, Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce (DICCI) will also be part of the occasion as special guests.

During his stay in Jammu, the President is likely to pay obeisance at the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Reasi district.

