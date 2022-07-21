Prez polls: Union minister Meenakashi Lekhi tries her hand on drum to celebrate Murmu's victory

After National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Droupadi Murmu won the presidential election, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakashi Lekhi on Thursday tried her hand playing a drum to celebrate the victory.

After the declaration of the results of the presidential elections on Thursday, Murmu with more than 50 per cent of the total value of valid votes, is set to become the 15th President of India.

Taking to Twitter, Lekhi said, "Heartiest Congratulations to Droupadi Murmu Ji on being elected as the 15th President of India. Murmu Ji's victory is a befitting tribute to all our tribal freedom fighters like Tantia Bhil, Birsa Munda, Bhima Nayak, Veer Surendra Sai and many others who fought for India's freedom.

"A daughter of the tribal community gets to lead the nation. We could not have a better beginning of the Amrit Kaal. Truly, a celebration of India and its people," she added.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan joined folk artists at his residence in Delhi as they performed a tribal dance to celebrate the victory of Murmu.

Further, in Odisha's Pipili, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sambit Patra danced with the locals on the victory of NDA's presidential candidate.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Droupadi Murmu at her residence on Thursday and greeted and congratulated her on being elected as the new President of the country. BJP chief JP Nadda was also present during the meeting.

Murmu has already got 50 per cent of the total value of valid votes at the end of the third round of counting in the Presidential election.

Briefing the media, Rajya Sabha Secretary General PC Mody, who is returning officer for the election, said Droupadi Murmu has got 2161 votes whose electoral value is 5,77,777.

The presidential contest was between Murmu and opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha."Up to this round, the cumulative total is - total valid votes is 3219 with a total value of 8,38,839 of which Droupadi Murmu gets 2161 votes of the value of 5,77,777. Yashwant Sinha get 1058 votes of the value of 2,61,062," Mody said.

He said the states covered in the third round are Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha and Punjab.

"In this round, total valid votes 1,333. The total value of valid votes is 1,65,664. Droupadi Murmu got 812 votes, Yashwant Sinha got 521 votes," Mody said.

Odisha's Rairangpur village, the native place of NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu erupted in celebrations in anticipation of Droupadi Murmu's victory.

A large crowd gathered outside BJP Headquarters in Delhi earlier this evening to celebrate Murmu's victory.

( With inputs from ANI )

