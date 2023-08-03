Prez to visit Madumalai Tiger Reserve in TN on Aug 5; resorts, lodges closed

Chennai, Aug 3 President Droupadi Murmu will reach Theppakadu elephant camp in Madmualai Tiger Reserve (MTR) on August 5.

In view of her visit, the state forest department has ordered closure of resorts and lodges near the MTR for two days starting Thursday.

As per the forest department officials, if resorts and lodges are functional, it would lead to traffic snarl as tourist vehicles will pass through the stretch.

The forest department has cancelled the advance bookings made by tourists for forest guest houses and refunded the amount.

The President is scheduled to reach Masainagudi in a helicopter.

A team of officials, including The Nilgiris district collector, S.P. Amrith, MTR field Director, D. Venkatesh, Superintendent of Police, K. Prabhakar and other officials visited the area.

The officials reviewed the arrangements and security measures by visiting the helipad in Manasingudi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor