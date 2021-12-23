Priyanka Gandhi on Ayodhya ‘land scam’ slammed BJP leader and government officials

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed BJP leaders and the government officials allegedly “usurping” land near the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. On Thursday Priyanka Gandhi held the press conference and said that if the allegations will prove true then the government is “looting” the devotions of countless people in the country, who donated for Ram Mandir trust.



Priyanka Gandhi said, “Almost every household in the country has donated something to Ram Mandir Trust, A door-to-door campaign was held too. It is a matter of devotion and that is being toyed with".



She put the allegations that there were some land which were of lower price than what they were sold to the trust at. She claimed “It means that there exists a scam regarding the money which was collected through the donation,”Gandhi said .

She also claimed that Cheif Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath cannot do inquiry in this regards because several BJP members are involved in the scams “Yes, the UP government is appointing an inquiry commission to probe the allegations, who will be the ones conducting the investigation? These are officials at the district collector-level,” Gandhi said.

She further added that “The temple is being built on the orders of the Supreme Court; so it is only natural that the inquiry, too, should be conducted at the level of the top court,”.



According to reports the MLAs, mayors, relatives of the commissioner, SDM and DIG bought land in Ayodhya, even after the Supreme Court announced judgement on the constructed of Ram Mandir, in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.