Priyanka Gandhi seeks to boost Congress reach out to Dalits, weaker sections in UP with visit to Kabir Chaura Math in Varanasi

Ahead of the last two phases of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will emphasise the party's reach out to the Dalits backward classes and weaker sections of the party through her visit to Kabir Chaura Math in Varanasi.

She is expected to stay at the math for the next three days, sources said. Varanasi is slated to go to the polls in the seventh phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections.

Associated with Sant Kabir, a great saint of the 15th century, the place was visited by Mahatma Gandhi in 1934. India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore had also come to the place.

Congress sources said Priyanka Gandhi's visit to Kabir Chaura Math is being seen as a "big political message" by the party in the Uttar Pradesh elections.

The Dalits and most backward classes in Uttar Pradesh are attached to the message of social justice given by Sant Kabir and have a sizeable presence in the areas going to the polls in the seventh phase. Sant Kabir's words also have immense cultural significance and the places near the Kabir Chaura Math have homes of artists who have won laurels in their respective fields.

Congress sources said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has continuously raised her voice for the rights of Dalit and backward classes and the party's manifesto has announcements for these sections.

"Her stay will send a good message for the party in Varanasi," a party worker said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor