Promotion of Arjun Ram Meghwal will make people of Rajasthan happy: CM Ashok Gehlot

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 19 : Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday took a jibe at BJP-led Central Government over Arjun Ram Meghwal's appointment as a Law Minister, saying that the latter should have been given cabinet status if the ruling party wanted to make him a minister.

He further said that the BJP aims to promote a Scheduled Caste leader ahead of Lok Sabha Election 2024.

"If they wanted to make Arjun Ram Meghwal, a minister then he should have been given cabinet status. He was given independent charge as Minister of State. He is a leader from Scheduled Caste, he should be promoted. The people of Rajasthan would be happy," Gehlot said while talking to ANI.

Rajasthan CM arrived in Bengaluru on Friday to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Siddaramaih as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday took independent charge as MoS Law and Justice, while replacing Kiren Rijiju.

Kiren Rijiju also extended best wishes to Arjun Ram Meghwal on getting new responsibility as Minister of State (Independent charge) of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju is shifted to the Ministry of Earth Sciences from the Ministry of Law and Justice.

MP Kiren Rijiju after reshuffling and change of his portfolio from the Law and Justice Ministry to the Ministry of Earth and Sciences said that it has been his privilege to serve as the Union Minister of Law and Justice.

Arjun Ram Meghwal has replaced Kiren Rijiju as the Union and Justice Minister, a communique from President's Secretariat said on Thursday.

Kiren Rijijiu has meanwhile been assigned to the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

"The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has been pleased to direct the following reallocation of portfolios among Ministers in the Union Council of Ministers, the portfolio of Ministry of Earth Sciences be assigned to Kiren Rijiju and Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State be assigned the independent charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice in addition to his existing portfolios, in place of Shri Kiren Rijiju," the communique added.

Rijiju took over as the Law and Justice Minister on July 8, 2021. He served as the Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Youth Affairs and Sports from May 2019 to July 2021.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor