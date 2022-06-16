Protest against Centre's Agnipath scheme continues in Bihar

Patna, June 16 Thousands of youths assembled at the Jahanabad railway station on Patna-Gaya rail route on Thursday and blocked the tracks as protests against the Centre's Agnipath scheme entered day two in Bihar.

Demanding rollback of the scheme and recruitment under normal process, the agitators also blocked Patna-Gaya road route.

At the Jahanabad railway station, the agitating students blocked the Patna-Gaya passenger train. The railway officials, along with district police, attempted to placate them and requested them to leave the railway track to restore transportation on the route.

Besides, a large number of protestors also assembled at Kako Mor on Patna Gaya main road and burnt tyres. They raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accusing them of "compromising" the youths' future.

Many of them alleged that the Centre was not hiring 'Agniveers' but "Bali Ka Bakra" (Scapegoats) for four years.

The agitating students set a coach of intercity express at Bhabua road railway station afire in Kaimur districts. They threw a burning tyre in the intercity express after passengers deboarded from the train.

In Nawada, the protestors burnt tyres on Nawada railway station and on busy Prajatantra Chowk. Due to massive protests, the traffic on the Gaya-Keul rail section was also disrupted.

The Howrah-Gaya express was also stopped at Warsaliganj railway station. Several trains on this route were also stopped at several stations.

Incidents of stone pelting were also reported from Arrah.

Earlier on Wednesday, a large number of youths demonstrated in Muzaffarpur and Buxar districts of the state and disrupted road and rail traffic.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor