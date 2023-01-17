Protesting BJP MLAs marshalled out of Delhi Assembly

New Delhi, Jan 17 Amid uproar over the issues of alleged corruption, five BJP Legislators were marshalled out while two MLAs staged a walkout from Delhi Assembly on Tuesday.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel suspended five BJP MLAs Ajay Mahawar, Jitendra Mahajan, O.P. Sharma, Abhay Verma and Anil Bajpai for the day after they protested against AAP MLA Atishi's calling attention motion on the issue of alleged 'illegal interferences' of Lt Governor V.K. Saxena in the education of children and training of teachers.

While these BJP MLAs were marshalled out of the house, two BJP MLAs - Vijender Gupta and Rambir Singh Bhiduri staged a walk-out. However, other BJP MLAs protested against the decision and sat on Dharna inside the Assembly premises briefly.

"The Arvind Kejriwal government is the most corrupt government. Today, BJP MLAs have demanded a discussion on corruption on the second day of the Assembly session. We have given a notice and that has been accepted. Anil Bajpai will have to begin this discussion today. However, the MLAs have been marshalled out", said Ramvir Singh Bhiduri.

He also alleged that the present govt has indulged in corruption in excise policy. Delhi government has faced a loss of 300 cr in its revenue. "Arvind Kejriwal hasn't given a CAG report on the corruption done in Delhi Jal Board. A CVC report showed that corruption is being done in the construction of classrooms in Delhi govt schools. Another matter is related to Satyendra jain, who is in jail currently", he said.

"We wanted to have a fair discussion on these issues but the Assembly Speaker called the marshall and our MLAs have been sent out and to mark the protest Vijender Gupta and I have walked out from the Assembly", Bidhuri said.

BJP MLA Vijender Gupta said that there are serious charges of corruption against this government but the government doesn't want a discussion in the house. "We would like to urge the Speaker to let a discussion happen. We expect that the Delhi CM will give a reply to all these allegations upon him", he said.

