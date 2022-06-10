Protests in Hyderabad to demand arrest of BJP leaders

Hyderabad, June 10 Protests broke out at few places in Hyderabad and some other towns in Telangana after Friday prayers against the suspended BJP spokespersons over their blasphemous remarks about Prophet Muhammad.

A massive protest was held outside the historic Mecca Masjid in the old city. Soon after Friday prayers, hundreds of people marched on the road towards Charminar, shouting slogans against suspended/sacked BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal.

The protestors were demanding arrest of the two BJP leaders for hurting the religious sentiments of Muslims. Some of them sat on the road. They also demanded action against local BJP MLA Raja Singh for his derogatory remarks against Sufi saint Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.

Iranian Minister Dr Hossein Amir Abdollahian, who offered Friday prayers at the mosque, was escorted out of the mosque by security personnel amid the protest.

Police officials deployed at Charminar stopped the protestors and appealed to them to disperse peacefully.

Police had made elaborate security arrangements around Charminar in anticipation of the protests. Personnel of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) in riot gear were also deployed around the historic monument to prevent any untoward incident.

A huge protest was also held at Azizia Masjid in Mehdipatnam area. Soon after Friday prayers, a large number of people gathered on the road in front of the mosque. They raised slogans condemning the remarks made by BJP leaders and demanded their immediate arrest.

When the protestors tried to take out a procession, police stopped them. When some youth continued to march ahead, police resorted to baton charge to disperse them.

Reports of protests have also come from other towns in Telangana. Demanding arrest of Sharma, the protesters staged protests in Gajwel, Otkur, Korutla and other places.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor