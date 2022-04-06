Protests on the occasion of 'Baren Revolution'

Dhaka, April 6 April 5, 2022, marks an important date in East Turkistan history because 32 years ago the 'Baren Revolution' erupted on this day. On April 5, 1990, the people of Baren township and surrounding areas in Akto county, East Turkistan, being unable to bear the operation and the genocide, rebelled against the Chinese occupation forces.

To mark the occasion of Baren Revolution, different socio-cultural organisations and civil society platforms, Alems and Ullemas took part in processions-cum human-chain programmes.

Sammilito Islami Okkyajot (SIO) organised a seminar-cum-discussion meeting at National Press Club. During the discussion, leaders of Islami Okkyajot and other like-minded Islamic parties demanded the government to cut-off diplomatic relations with China over genocide and brutal persecution of Uyghur Muslims by Chinese authorities.

Bangladesh Social Activists Forum conducted a human chain and a bike rally to mark the occasion of Baren Revolution and Uyghur genocide and atrocities by Chinese authorities. During the procession, the participants demanded justice for Uyghurs. The programme was attended by more than 100 participants with bikes and posters highlighting Chinese atrocities against Uyghurs were flashed.

Jatiyo Ullema Kalyan Parishad (Chowgacha unit) organised a protest rally and human chain at Jessore demanding to stop Uyghur Muslim persecution by China and urged the world community to be vocal on the issue.Separately, another protest march highlighting the Uyghur issue was carried out by Sunni Islam Qawmi Madrassa at Jessore.

In another programme, Jagroto Muslim Janata, Narayanganj branch, conducted a protest rally urging to boycott China and stop persecution of Uyghur Muslims. Nearly 500-600 protestors carrying banners and posters attended the protest rally. Protestors urged for a worldwide protest against Uyghur Muslim persecution by China. The protest was attended by prominent personalities from cross-section of society.

Swadhinata Sangram Parishad organised a human chain in front of BTV Gol Chakkar on April 5 from 11a.m. to 1 p.m, protesting against the Chinese high-handedness over Uyghur Muslims at Baren town in East Turkistan. This was the 32th anniversary of the genocide at Baren. People congregated with posters saying 'Chinese did not allow building of Mosque', 'Chinese forcible implementation of one child policy is wrong' and 'Protest against Chinese genocide on Uyghurs'.

Muktijoddha Mancho carried out a discussion and demonstration against the Chinese atrocities on Uyghurs and commemorating Baren Revolution in front of National Museum, Shahbagh, near Dhaka University between 3-4 p.m. on April 5.

A short picture exhibition and protest meeting was held at 10 a.m. in the Central Shaheed Minar. The protest meeting was presided over by the founding Chairman of the organisation, Tawfiq Ahmed Tafshir. He said the Muslims of Bangladesh along with the people of East Turkistan stand up to defend and fight against the Chinese government forces.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor