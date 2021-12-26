PTI workers resent Imran's move to dissolve organisational structure

New Delhi, Dec 26 Workers of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) have reacted sharply to Prime Minister Imran Khans decision of dissolving the partys organisational structure and expressed concern over the appointment of federal ministers as new officials whom they believe are the root cause of the debacle in the recent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) local government elections, Dawn news reported.

Meanwhile, a federal minister said that Khanhas introduced the new structure to re-organise and reactivate the party so that active contact could be established with workers and voters at the grassroots.

He further said the party model had also been changed.

Maintaining that only those who faltered should have been punished rather than putting everyone in the dock, party leaders say it was high time that their morale was boosted.

"We are unable to understand the wisdom behind dissolving party organisations across the country by a high-powered core committee headed by party chairman Imran Khan," Dawn news quoted a disgruntled party leader in Punjab province as saying.

Expressing fears over the decision, senior party leaders in Punjab were of the view that the PTI could face major challenges ahead of the upcoming local government elections and eventually the general elections, and dissolving functional systems would not help the party.

"The party lost LG elections in KP because of the government's failure to ensure clean governance and the mismanagement at the hands of top parliamentar, who helped their favourites get tickets. But, instead the party organisers have been punished," another senior leader lamented.

Reacting to the appointment of federal ministers as party heads in the Centre and provinces, a PTI leader claimed these ministers had failed to justify their performance in their respective domains and had now been assigned additional duties.

"The government functionaries have assumed political responsibilities too and apparently all issues will be resolved now," a senior leader taunted.

"Government functionaries were responsible for poor governance, but it's the political workers who have been removed from their leadership roles with a stroke of a pen."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor