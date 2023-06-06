Public mandate will decide MP's next CM: Kamal Nath

Bhopal, June 6 Veteran leader and Madhya Pradesh Congress unit head Kamal Nath has said that the Assembly elections were just a few months away and the public mandate would decide the next Chief Minister.

Nath's remarks came at the time when a verbal exchange has erupted among some of his party colleagues over the Chief Ministerial face of the Congress.

He said that he took charge of Madhya Pradesh Congress in May 2018 and at times most of the people were not knowing how he works. "But, the situation has completely changed now and it is because of my 15-month government during which I worked for the people of Madhya Pradesh with determination that now everyone knows how Kamal Nath works," Nath said while addressing a press conference in Mandsaur district on Tuesday.

The Congress leader said it is up to the people who they want to make their next Chief Minister. "What Congress leaders have said, I have heard that, but the elections are five months away from now and public mandate will make it clear who will be the next CM," Nath added.

The former Chief Minister further stated that tickets for the upcoming Assembly elections will be decided with the consultation of local leaders. "Party's local leaders will have greater involvement for any kind of decision we take. We are consulting with local leaders to finalise candidates and tickets will be given accordingly," Nath responded on whether district level party workers will be given tickets.

Nath further said the Congress has included several schemes in its 'vachan patra' (election manifesto), however, two sections reducing unemployment graph and farmers issues will be the priority. He also attacked Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and accused him of making Madhya Pradesh a "chaupat" (flattened) state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor