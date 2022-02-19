Punjab all set for multi-cornered contest with all eyes on Sidhu, Mann
By IANS | Published: February 19, 2022 05:42 PM2022-02-19T17:42:04+5:302022-02-19T18:00:05+5:30
BY VISHAL GULATI Chandigarh, Feb 19 Punjab is all set for multi-cornered contest with 2.14 crore electorates, including 1.02 ...
BY VISHAL GULATI
Chandigarh, Feb 19 Punjab is all set for multi-cornered contest with 2.14 crore electorates, including 1.02 crore women, will cast votes on Sunday for the 117-member Assembly. The hot seats comprise Amritsar
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app