Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: AAP is trying to hit my 'aam aadmi' image by spreading lies: Channi

Talking to the news portal, Congress's CM face for Punjab assembly polls Channi said, AAP is trying to hit at his 'aam aadmi' image by spreading lies. Speaking on Sidhu's reaction after the party choose Chaani as CM's face, he said Sidhu has honored his word of supporting any leader the party choose.

Speaking on the votes and supporters, Channi said "I am observing a one-sided sentiment in favor of Congress at public meetings. People want to vote in Congress again. It is for the first time that I have seen a wedding-like buzz at Congress events. It has pushed the AAP into despair."

On being asked if Sidhu has reconciled the party's decision, Channi said "Yes. He's busy fighting his election. Sunil Jakhar too was with me yesterday. The election is being fought unitedly by the Congress."

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.



