Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: All surveys are showing AAP winning in Punjab elections: Kejriwal

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal in Dhuri Punjab ahead of the upcoming elections in the state, said "All surveys are showing AAP winning in Punjab elections...After being voted to power, steps will be taken to end corruption. We will not end the APMC system."

Earlier, today Kejriwal also assured AAP's win in Amritsar East against Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu and SAD secretary general Bikram Singh Majithia. He also said "A common lady will defeat two big stalwarts this time. In our survey, both the giants are losing. Jeevan Jyot is winning."

Making promises to Punjab citizens AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal promised the strongest security system in the state, he said "If AAP is voted to power, Punjab Govt will work with the Govt of India to ensure safety & security in the state. Punjab is a sensitive border state. To check the proliferation of drugs & drones, it is necessary for Punjab to have an honest Govt."

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.