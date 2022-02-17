Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Amritsar three Congress counselors joins AAP

In the view of assembly elections in Punjab, Amritsar Congress counselors Priyanka Sharma, Mandeep Ahuja, Gurjeet Kaur joined AAP. The leaders joined AAP in the presence of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

Yesterday Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu had joined AAP. pic.twitter.com/WLf9wzFwIU — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2022

Yesterday, Amritsar's sitting Mayor Karamjit Singh joined AAP, ahead of Punjab polls. The party on Wednesday took it's Twitter handle and wrote, 'Big Boost to AAP in Punjab! Amritsar's sitting Mayor joins AAP "We will make Amritsar a World Icon City.'

Party leader Arvind Kejriwal also took his Twitter to handle and wrote "I welcome Karamjit Singh Rintu ji, present Mayor of Amritsar to Aam Admi Party. His joining will strengthen AAP in Punjab, esp Amritsar."

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.