Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Bhagwant Mann arrives at SDM office to file his nomination from Dhuri

Bhagwant Mann arrives to file a nomination from Dhuri at the SDM office. Earlier today we reported to you that AAP CM candidate Bhagwant Mann is likely to file a nomination from Dhuri Assembly Constituency today ahead of the Punjab polls. Recently, Arvind Kejriwal declared Bhagwant Mann the candidate name of AAP for Punjab Assembly polls. And the CM face for AAP was chosen by the audience through phone polls. Now the reports are coming that Bhagwant Mann will contest from Dhuri, Sangrur district, Punjab.

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) CM face and candidate from Dhuri, Bhagwant Mann arrives at the SDM office here to file nomination for the #PunjabElections2022pic.twitter.com/bUz3ILXjlP — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2022

Sangrur MP and former stand-up comic Bhagwant Mann is elected by a reality show-like telephone poll with 93% of 21 lakh votes while Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu curiously ended up with the second-highest votes.

He is an Indian politician and former actor. Since May 2014, he is the Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha for Sangrur constituency, Punjab. Bhagwant Mann also acted in National Award-winning Film " Main Maa Punjab Dee" Directed by Balwant Dullat.

Mann also participated in youth comedy festivals and inter-college competitions. He won two gold medals at a competition at the Punjabi University, Patiala for the Shaheed Udham Singh Government College, Sunam and now he is the CM candidate of AAP for Punjab polls.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20 February.